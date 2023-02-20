Independent TD expresses grave concerns for CAMHS services in Wexford

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy, has expressed her grave concerns at the diminishing rate of acceptance for referrals to CAMHS services in Wexford, in particular to CAMHS Wexford South.

Speaking from New Ross on Sunday evening, the Independent TD said “The referral acceptance rate in CAMHS Wexford South for 2022 was 29%. Down from an acceptance rate of 59% in 2020. This is alarming to say the least and immediately raises a red flag. CAMHS Wexford North had a referral acceptance rate of 49% in 2022, a better rate than Wexford South but still a rate that left over half of all children referred for services without any CAMHS interventions. I am being contacted weekly by families and GPs who are literally pulling their hair out in their efforts to have children accepted to the services. It is being intimated to me by constituents & medical professionals that by CAMHS not accepting the referrals is serving only to prevent children being placed on waiting lists, thereby massaging figures which for many is now being seen as a deliberate strategy to distort the reality. I am aware of three referrals for the same child being denied with both the family and GP at a complete loss as to where they can now turn with this child who is displaying very worrying mental health difficulties. It is just somewhat unbelievable what is happening. I have spoken directly with the Minister for Mental Health who has pledged to review the acceptance rates and revert with a reply in regards same. I will be chasing that reply with vigour and seeking a full explanation of the diminishing rates of acceptance to CAMHS services”.

Continuing, Deputy Murphy said “staffing levels within both CAMHS teams are alarmingly short of the full complement meaning a fully functioning CAMHS unit is simply not in existence in the County.

It is not only child mental health services that are in crisis in Wexford, HSE adult services are on the floor also. I am informed that as of Monday 20th February, Maryville Community Mental Health services in New Ross will be without a psychiatrist meaning patients will no longer be able to have prescriptions signed off on. HSE Mental health services in Wexford are nothing short of appalling and sadly it is causing immense distress and heartbreak for men, women and children across the County.

Concluding, the Independent Deputy said, “County Wexford currently has one serving Junior Minister, as well as a TD and a Senator who are all members of Government parties yet mental health services in the County are on a downward spiral. As a member of opposition, I can bring the issue to the attention of the people, and I can bring it to the Dail floor, but it is the Government representatives who are currently in a position to bring the services up to what they should be. It is not good enough, the people of Wexford deserve more, and I would encourage everyone to make contact with those three Government representatives and demand that Mental Health services in County Wexford warrant what people need and deserve”.

In January of this year the HSE said it would begin a review of all open Child and Adolescent Mental Health System cases focusing directly on children and adolescents who have not been monitored for six months or more.

It follows a report by the Mental Health Commission which highlighted significant deficits in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health System (CAMHS).