New Ross post office is saved following high level meeting

New Ross post office is to be saved

This news emerged this evening as people were preparing to protest again in the town tomorrow over proposed plans to close the building and outsource the service

Minister James Brown said he he had just left a meeting where the decision was reached

It included government minister Jack Chambers and the head of An Post David McRedmond

The service will be mantained in the current building in the town at Charles Street. Minister Brown thanked the local councillors and townspeople who kept the pressure on to retain the service in its current location

