Ireland South MEP Ní Mhurchú calls for stricter drink driving laws, as Wexford faces a decline in drink driving checkpoints

Wexford is facing a decline in drink driving checkpoints.

Mandatory Intoxication Testing in the Model county, along with county Wicklow, dropped from 867 in late 2022 to 808 in the same period in 2023.

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has called for stricter drink driving laws, urging Ireland to lower its blood alcohol limit from 0.5 to 0.2 grammes per litre, aligning with countries like Spain, Norway, and Sweden.

The appeal comes as road fatalities in Ireland reach 167 this year, highlighting the need for greater safety during the festive season.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú believes that Ireland should follow their international counterparts, saying:

“Spain now has the same drink driving limit as Norway and Sweden, two of the safest countries in Europe in terms of road safety. No one wants to be a killjoy, but our road deaths are out of control and we need to take radical action to address it. No one should be drink driving this Christmas. It just isn’t worth it.”

