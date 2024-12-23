Michael Sheehan to stay as an Independent for now, but will “take stock” in the New Year

A New Ross Independent Councillor has said that he’s staying as an Independent – for now.

Cllr Michael Sheehan stepped down from the Fianna Fail party after a 25 year plus membership before the General Election.

He subsequently ran in the Wexford Constituency for the General Election as an Independent.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix, Cllr Sheehan said that he will reflect on the matter more, in the year ahead:

“My argument was never with the local Fianna Fáil, and it was never with the local Fianna Fáil councillors. My argument was the treatment of me been blocked for 25 years, and the treatment of the people in New Ross, by the leadership of the Fianna Fáil. So, I’m gonna take the next year, just take stock, I’m not making any decisions. If you recall, it was the one question that you [ALAN CORCORAN] put directly to me during our debate, and you asked me if I got elected, would I stay as an Independent? Absolutely, and I stay as an Independent for now, and we’ll look and see what the options bring.”

