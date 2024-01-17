Irish beef exports to China to resume

Irish famers have welcomed the resumption of beef exports to China.

The market was closed to Ireland after a case of atypical BSE – or mad cow disease – was detected last November in a dead 10-year-old cow.

Regaining access to China came following a meeting between Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and the Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Wexford IFA Chair Jer O Mahony has welcomed the news:

“This is fantastic news for the Irish beef industry, this will help with the cashflow on Irish beef farms at the moment. We will keep an eye on volumes but no matter what it is, it will make a big difference.”

