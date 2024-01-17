Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in Rosslare

A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí in connection with the discovery of 14 individuals concealed in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort on Monday, 8th January 2024.

Gardai launched a human trafficking investigation after nine men, three women and two girls were discovered in the refrigerated container.

He was arrested this afternoon, Wednesday, 17th January, at Rosslare for an alleged offence under the Criminal Justice (Smuggling of Persons) Act, 2021, and is currently detained at a Garda Station in the southeast of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee had said it was “fortuitous” that there were no deaths.

The investigation is ongoing.

Eight of the 14 people subsequently fled from State services where they were being assessed in West Dublin. Gardai say that the missing migrants are not being pursued as the people involved were not arrested, detained or under criminal investigation.

