Wexford’s favourite tea has been revealed

Tesco has now also been able to reveal the top shopped items of 2023 and solve some of the nation’s age-old questions that have been heavily debated amongst families, friends, colleagues, and even strangers – Barry’s or Lyons? Chef or Heinz? Tayto or King?

Sales data shows:

Barry’s has been revealed as Wexford’s favourite tea last year over Lyons (53% vs. 47%).

Over half of customers in Wexford chose Heinz over Chef Tomato Ketchup (58% vs. 42%).

Clubcard Unpacked data shows:

Milk was top of the shops last year, ranking #1, #2, #3 and #5 in the top five list of most purchased items in 2023.

The last top 5 spot was ripe for the taking with avocado ranking #4 in the top five list.

The nation’s favourite lunch meal deal has been revealed as the Tesco Chicken Tikka Wrap, Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

TEA-riffic News for Barry’s

In 2023, Tesco Ireland customers sipped their way through over 2.3 million boxes of tea bags. Although the perfect ‘cuppa’ traditionally brings families and friends together and solves all of life’s problems, heated discussions can ensue when the question is posed – Barry’s or Lyons? Tesco can now reveal that Barry’s came out on top as Wexford’s (and the nation’s) favourite tea last year, with over half of Wexford customers (53%) purchasing Barry’s tea bags during their shop, compared to 47% reaching for Lyons.

Top of the Shops

Milk was top of the shops last year, ranking #1, #2, #3 and #5 in the top five list of most purchased items in 2023. However, milk’s clean sweep was ripe for the taking, with Tesco’s Ripe & Ready Avocado stealing the fourth top spot – a surprise item that knocked Irish favourites such as Brennan’s Sliced Pan and Coca Cola Zero Sugar off the top 5 list.

Most purchased items in 2023:

Tesco Fresh Milk (2 Litre) Tesco Full Fat Milk (3 Litre) Tesco Fresh Milk (1 Litre) Tesco Ripe & Ready Avocado Tesco Low Fat Milk (2 Litre)

Chips and Dips

It won’t come as a shock that the Irish public overwhelmingly chose to add Tayto to their baskets over King (96% vs. 4%), but we are firmly a crisp-lovingly nation, having chomped our way through over 11.7 million bags of Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar Crisps in 2023! However, Cheese & Onion wins overall, with two thirds (67%) choosing the classic flavour compared to one third (33%) going for the tangy Salt & Vinegar. For saucy accompaniments, over half of customers in Wexford (58%) purchased Heinz Tomato Ketchup vs. Chef Tomato Ketchup (42%), in line with the nation’s overall preference (Heinz 70% vs. Chef 30%).

The new Clubcard Unpacked video will be available to all Clubcard members through the Clubcard section of the Tesco Ireland app and will include a look at people’s top three most shopped items, favourite aisle, most-visited store, and most-loved Reward Partners. Fans of the Tesco Meal Deal will also find their top shopped combination and compare it to the nation’s favourite which was revealed as the Tesco Chicken Tikka Wrap 186G, Walkers Cheese & Onion Crisps 32.5G and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 330ml.

What’s more, Clubcard Unpacked will reveal the number of Clubcard points each individual shopper has earned and how – whether it was through shopping products with lowered prices thanks to Clubcard Prices, filling up with fuel at Certa service stations, or simply by chatting on their Tesco Mobile. Shoppers who haven’t spent the points they earned in the past year will also be shown how they can get the most value from them. This includes exchanging points into vouchers for money off their groceries or using them on Clubcard Reward Partners experiences for three times their value, which could cover a meal at Milano or a trip to Dublin Zoo.

Clubcard members who are keen to dive into their results to see how much they’ve saved and find out how their shopping habits stack up against the nation’s, will be able to view their Clubcard Unpacked through the Tesco Ireland app or online through their Clubcard account in Tesco.ie now, along with being able to share their top shopped items with friends, families and followers on socials.

Related