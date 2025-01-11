Irish Farmers urged to be vigilant following outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany

A plan is being put in place to protect Irish livestock after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany.

Authorities there have introduced strict controls to prevent onward spread following the country’s first case in 37 years.

The Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says no animals susceptible to foot-and-mouth have been imported from Germany to Ireland since November 1st.

The Irish Farmers’ Associations’ Deputy President, Wexford’s Alice Doyle, is urging farmers here to stay vigilant:

“The first thing I suppose is to make sure that there’s no import of any animals from any country that is affected, and we know at the moment in Germany one isolated incident has been identified. And the first thing the Department does is make sure that there is no imports from Germany either of animals or food products from that particular area.”

