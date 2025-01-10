Peaceful but long protest continues in Rosslare Harbour

The peaceful protest at Rosslare Harbour, now entering its 423rd day, continues to garner local attention as residents stand firm against a controversial planning decision.

The protest, revolves around the transformation of the site of the Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare Harbour, which was originally earmarked for a 90-bed nursing home. However, following a change in plans, the site could be set to be used as an international protection center.

On Morning Mix earlier, Sean Grant a spokesperson for the protestors, shared his deep concerns regarding the handling of the situation and the lack of progress from the authorities.

His primary concern is the absence of a decision from An Bord Pleanála, which has been delayed multiple times. The original decision was expected in June 2024, but that was pushed back to July, then again to September—and yet, over a year later, there is still no resolution.

Sean said that Rosslare Harbour has been a welcoming community for many international protection applicants, and that many have integrated into the community but he argues that the change in plans was both unexpected and inappropriate for the location.

“There are already a number of international protection centers in the area. While we are a welcoming community and have done our part in offering accommodation to those in need, the shift in plans for this site feels wrong,” “The site was initially designated for a nursing home, which is a much-needed facility for our aging population. Changing that to a protection center has caused a great deal of frustration.”

One of Grant’s strongest criticisms during the interview was aimed at local elected officials, particularly the Chair of the Rosslare District.

“For Councillor Codd to be so uninformed about the protest after all this time is deeply disappointing,” Grant said. “It feels as though Rosslare Harbour is being neglected. The community here is frustrated, and yet, we’re not seeing the support we need from our elected representatives.”

Despite the ongoing frustration, Grant stressed that the protest will continue as long as necessary.

The protestors' dedication, despite challenging weather conditions and a lack of movement from the authorities, speaks to the depth of the community's resolve. For Grant and others, it's not just about the planning issue—it's about the broader future of the area and ensuring that local needs are met. "We will remain here until we get a decision from An Bord Pleanála and until we get a resolution to this issue," he said. "We've been here over a year now, and we'll keep going—whether it's snow, frost, or the harsh winds."

