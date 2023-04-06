Irish Ferries’ announce new cruise ferry on Rosslare to Pembroke route – the largest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea

Latest boost for passenger services from Co Wexford port ahead of busy summer for tourism

Rosslare Europort management have welcomed the announcement by Irish Ferries today that it is to operate its newly acquired cruise ferry vessel on the Rosslare to Pembroke route from early June.

The ship, originally called the STAR, was built in 2007 in Finland for Tallink Grupp, and will be renamed as the OSCAR WILDE. Benefits to both passenger and freight customers will include:

It will be the largest passenger cruise ferry on the Irish Sea, with capacity for over 2,080 passengers, 134 cabins, and ample space with over 2,380 lane meters for cars, coaches, and freight vehicles.

It will be the fastest cruise ferry on the Irish Sea, with a top speed of 27.5 knots, enabling Irish Ferries to offer tourism passengers and freight an efficient service, getting them to their destination reliably and comfortably

It has the largest duty-free shopping space for any cruise ferry on the Irish Sea of more than 17,000 square feet, making it an ideal shopping destination for those travelling between Ireland and Britain

On-board facilities will include Freight Drivers facilities, Club Class lounge, a self-service restaurant, an à la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and family-friendly features such as a children’s play area.

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units for Iarnród Éireann – Port Authority for Rosslare Europort – said “the decision by Irish Ferries to being the new Oscar Wilde ship to the Rosslare to Pembroke route is the latest boost for passengers – including tourists – travelling to and from our port. We are seeing a strong interest in more sustainable travel, and families seeking to avoid airport chaos and harmful emissions.”

“Irish Ferries operation of Oscar Wilde on Rosslare to Pembroke from June follows Brittany Ferries introducing the Salamanca on the Rosslare Europort to Bilbao route, and Stena Line’s doubling of Rosslare Europort to Cherbourg services from June to six each way weekly, with the introduction of the Stena Horizon on the route. All three vessels from all three shipping lines are of an extremely high standard for passengers.

These services will make Ireland more attractive to travel to for UK and European tourists, and enable Irish holidaymakers to truly start their holiday here at Rosslare Europort as our team help them on their way to these comfortable, modern vessels.”

Post-COVID, over 550,000 passengers travelled through the port in 2022, which was a 128% year on year increase compared to 2021 and just 5% behind 2019 pre-Covid levels. Port management are expecting one of its strongest ever summers for passenger and tourism business, reflected by the moves by the port’s shipping customers.