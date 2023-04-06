Extended hours for Injuries Unit in Wexford General Hospital

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) in Wexford General Hospital (WGH) will be extending its opening hours from today, April 6th. The service will now operate from 8:00am to 10:00pm. Along with this the unit will see minor head injuries.

At the same time, the Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) will now see all children, including babies under 12 weeks old. The PAU will also now treat children, under 8-year olds, with abdominal pain.

Over the Easter weekend, the services in WGH are open as follows:

Acute Medical Assessment Unit (AMAU) – Open every day from 8:30am to 7:00pm.

Minor Injury Unit (MIU) – Open every day from 8:00am to 10:00pm.

Paediatric Assessment Unit (PAU) – Open every day from 8:00am to 10:00pm.

If you have any queries before attending WGH please contact your GP or ring the hospital on 053 915 3313 or 087 911 9057.

The Emergency Department (ED) in WGH remains temporary closed. If you require urgent care, please ring 999/112 or attend your closest alternative ED.