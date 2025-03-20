Irish Hospice Foundation Invites Wexford Cyclists to Join 2025 European Cycle Challenge

The Irish Hospice Foundation is calling on cycling enthusiasts in Wexford to sign up for its 2025 IHF Cycle Challenge, an exciting annual fundraising event.

This year’s route takes cyclists from Munich to Milan, covering 500 km across five countries—Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Italy—over five days from June 20-26, 2025. With all logistics, including flights, bike transfer, hotels, and guides, handled by the organizing team, participants can focus on the ride and stunning European landscapes.

Since its inception in 2009, the IHF Cycle Challenge has raised over €2 million, supporting vital Irish Hospice Foundation programs such as Nurses for Nightcare and the Bereavement Support Line. Last year’s event raised over €140,000, and the fundraising goal for 2025 is set even higher, with participants encouraged to meet minimum sponsorship targets.

Cyclists of all levels are welcome, including e-bike riders, and a detailed training guide is available. Advanced cyclists can also take on additional route challenges. The event is a chance to ride for a meaningful cause, create lasting memories, and help provide essential care for those facing end-of-life and bereavement.

For more information or to sign up, contact Louise McCarron at (01) 679 3188 or via email at louise.mccarron@hospicefoundation.ie. Full details and registration are also available online at IHF Cycle Challenge.

