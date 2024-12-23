Irish National Heritage Park to receive €27,000 in funding for flood mitigation and coastal protection works

Wexford’s Irish National Heritage Park is to receive €27,000 in funding for flood mitigation and coastal protection works.

The funding was approved by the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kieran O’Donnell.

The planned measures include sealing and relocating gullies, installing a new interconnecting pipe system with non-return valves, and fitting a tideflex valve to improve drainage.

The project is part of the OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, aiming to enhance flood resilience at the site.

