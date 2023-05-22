Irish Rowan Tree planted in Kennedy Park NS for National Biodiversity Week 2023

An Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council Cllr George Lawlor officially launched National Biodiversity Week on the 11th May. A native Irish Rowan tree was planted in the grounds Kennedy Park National School. In attendance on the day were Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor of Wexford, the children of Kennedy Park NS Green School Committee and Deputy Principal Sylvia Wickham.

Cllr Lawlor, Cathaoirleach, said ‘I am delighted to officially launch National Biodiversity Week here in Kennedy Park National School. This week is all about connecting people with nature and the benefits of protecting and enhancing our biodiversity. Spending time in nature can improve health and well-being. Biodiversity initiatives currently being undertaken by Wexford County Council include the gathering of scientific baseline data on wetlands, ecology and barn owls’.

Cllr Maura Bell, Mayor of Wexford said ‘National Biodiversity Week is also about learning and having fun. Many of the events this week are family friendly and there is something for everyone to enjoy. I would encourage everyone to check out the events going on throughout the county’.

Catherine McLoughlin, Heritage Officer with Wexford County Council, stated that ‘A simple action that we can all take as individuals or communities to help biodiversity is to reduce the frequency of mowing of lawns and grass. This action will help all of our pollinators and more information on this can be found at www.pollinators.ie ’.

Wexford County Council has a range of talks taking place across the libraries for National Biodiversity Week. Further information can be found at the website: LibCal Study Seat Booking and Events – Wexford County Council Public Library Service.

Other nationwide and Wexford events can be found listed in the National Biodiversity Website at https://biodiversityweek.ie/ .