Progress for Enniscorthy Community Care Centre

Planning permission has been lodged for the development of a three-storey Enhanced Community Care Centre including HSE consulting and meeting rooms as well as associated waiting areas and staff facilities.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed progress related to the construction of an Enniscorthy Enhanced Community Care Centre.

“These facilities will include the development of a diagnostic suite to improve direct GP access in County Wexford. The Enhanced Community Care Centre will have a full range of measures to make the building fully accessible for wheelchair users and people with disabilities. The measures include a graded drop/off & collection point, 8 disability parking bays, appropriate sized lifts from the ground floor up, corridors and doorways appropriately sized for wheelchairs/large buggies etc., toilet changing facility with a hoist, and another hoist for use in the HSE treatment area of the building. It will also be accessible with cycle parking facilities.

“The new Enhanced Community Care Centre in Enniscorthy will transform healthcare in the area and wider county. We will have a state-of-the-art medical facility right in the centre of the county. With the addition of diagnostic services, the numbers of people from Wexford having to travel far to hospital appointments will be reduced.