Tonight the start of the festive season will officially be marked by Santa Claus himself.

The Christmas parade will start at 4pm from Selskar Square and will make its way down to the Quay front for the big Christmas lights switch on.

Santa Claus will help Wexford Mayor, Councillor John Hegarty to switch on the lights. The celebrations will be hosted by South East Radios very own Lee Hynes.

The parade is free for all to attend and is the official launch of the Wexford Winterland Festival.

