Wexford parents of Leaving Cert students invited to online CAO event

An online event aiming to provide parents with the necessary tools to support school leavers to make the best college and course choices will be run by South East Technological University (SETU) on Tuesday, 28 November from 6.30 to 7.30pm.

The one-hour online event is designed to provide parents and guardians with information to assist their children in making informed choices throughout the CAO process.

Counties from across the south east and beyond continue to be important feeder areas for SETU, with over 3,100 students from across Ireland choosing to join the south east’s first university this September.

SETU’s ethos is to help students make the right college choices. During the online Zoom event, SETU’s dedicated outreach team will guide parents and guardians through the CAO process and highlight crucial dates for applicants.

Participants will also have the chance to explore the courses and support services offered at SETU. Additionally, parents will learn about SETU’s wide range of courses, the CAO process, links with further education colleges, student supports, grants, sports scholarships, and much more. Event details and registration can be found at www.setu.ie/parents.

Claire Holden, Schools’ Liaison & Outreach Officer at SETU says that while the student is best placed to list courses in order of genuine preference, in many cases it is their parents, who get in touch by phone or online chat with queries.

“Choosing the next steps after school is both exciting and challenging. Applicants can choose 10 courses at Level 8, and another 10 at Levels 7 and 6, so it is vital they get their order of preference right so they’re happy with the college place they get offered next year.

“It’s important that people start thinking about courses and colleges in plenty of time. We hope that this event will empower parents and prepare them for SETU’s open days in 2024, where they can come along and ask more specific questions about courses.”

Alison Moore, SETU’s Schools’ Liaison Officer, adds that the online information session aims to alleviate any concerns or worries that family members of CAO applicants may have.

“The Parents’ Event, following College Awareness Week, will provide guidance to parents and guardians of Leaving Cert students interested in applying to college through the CAO. As well as outlining the CAO process we will also have experts on hand to talk about the supports that SETU has for our students.”

The CAO online application facility for 2024 entry opened on 6 November and CAO applicants have until 1 February to start their application and until 1 July to list course choices in order of preference.

Related