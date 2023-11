A pedestrian in his 80s has died after he was struck by a vehicle in County Wexford.

It happened at around half past seven yesterday evening in Aske, outside Gorey.

The scene has been sealed off and the man’s remains have been removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem to take place.

Gorey Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this crash to come forward. You can contact them on (053) 943 0690

