Protestors from Rosslare head to Wexford County Council

Residents in Rosslare involved in ongoing protests in the area say they are going to protest outside of Wexford county council buildings today. They are currently picketing on roadways leading to Rosslare Europort causing disruption to traffic.

The demonstration is part of local’s major concerns over a proposed IPAS centre being built in a former hotel that was planned to be turned into a local nursing home. On Saturday the group plan to obstruct traffic going to and from Rosslare Port from 12pm. Locals say they are seeking answers from the Council.

Locals have stressed that over recent weeks that there is not enough facilities or infrastructure in the village to house the extra people and that a there are currently no nursing homes in the area.

Independent TD Verona Murphy has submitted a Section 5 to see if this particular development will need planning permission.She has now written to the Council on two occasions saying they must take ownership of the mistake and take corrective measures today. In the meantime locals will continue to hamper the process until there is a response from An Bord Pleanala.

