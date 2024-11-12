John Dwyer says Wexford County Council is controlled by officials

An Independent Councillor has expressed his deep frustrations with Wexford County Council, particularly over housing and its internal dynamics.

Independent John Dwyer has criticized the council’s handling of the housing crisis, accusing officials of causing the problem by cancelling house-building projects years ago.

He also points out that housing need statistics are misleading, as they only count applicants, not families, inflating the figures.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Mr Dwyer expresses disappointment that the council is now controlled by officials, rather than elected members, making it harder for councillors to raise important issues.

