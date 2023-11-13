John F Kennedy Arboretum listed as one of Ireland’s True Hidden Gems

John F Kennedy Arboretum in new Ross has been listed as one of Ireland’s True Hidden Gems.

Polestar, the Swedish performance electric vehicle brand, reveals a study highlighting Ireland’s hidden gems. The off-the-beaten path guide uncovers some of the country’s most picturesque and lesser-known destinations; those that are least documented on social media, that are perfect for a memorable visit.

The study harnessed data from TripAdvisor, Instagram and TikTok to reveal top-rated locations for every county in Ireland to see how popular they were. To work out if a location was truly a hidden gem, Polestar analysed the number of TikTok views and Instagram hashtags; the more tags, the lower the location ranked therefore exposing the real hidden gems.

Here are the top 5 True Hidden gems:

1.Farney Castle – Tipperary

2.John F Kennedy Arboretum – Wexford

3.Lough Muckno Park – Monaghan

4.Tobernalt Holy Well – Sligo

5.Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens – Waterford

Related