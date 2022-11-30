Just under 8 million euro worth of cigarettes seized In Rosslare Europort

Over 10 million illegal cigarettes, worth just under 8 million euro, have been seized at Rosslare Europort.

They were discovered yesterday after Revenue Officers stopped and searched an unaccompanied trailer which arrived on a ferry from Belgium.

The seizure represents a potential loss of over 6 million euro to the Exchequer.

The investigation is part of Revenue’s ongoing operation to target the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.