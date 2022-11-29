Local Link a growing transport provider in County Wexford

Transport Infrastructure Ireland now operates five regular rural bus sevices throughout County Wexford

Operating under the Local Link name they provide daily services from a number of areas in the county

Local Link also operates a Demand Responsive Trasnsport Service

These are services that have a start and end time but the route may vary according to passenger bookings.

The Free Travel Pass is valid on all services and under 5’s can travel for free.

Please see Wexford Local link website for details of the various services