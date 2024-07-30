Kilmore Quay RNLI responds to report of missing kayaker

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather Tamar class lifeboat Killarney, by the Irish Coast Guard at 1.42 pm on Sunday (28 July) to assist in a search for a kayaker that had become separated from a group kayaking to the small Saltee Island.

The lifeboat under the command of Coxswain Eugene Kehoe with four crew members on board immediately launched and made their way to the area. Weather and sea conditions were good at the time. The Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 117 also joined the search and within minutes located the kayaker who had navigated to shore east of Kilmore Quay at Ballygrangans.

Speaking following the call out, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Grace said: Thankfully there was a positive outcome to this afternoon’s call out and the kayaker is safe and well. As we approach the peak holiday time and with the weather improving, more people are heading out to sea. We urge that all those going to sea at any time of year, to make sure to check weather and tides before going out. If you are not familiar with the area, talk to local people familiar with the tides, wear a life jacket or suitable flotation device, and always carry a means of communication. Should you get into difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

The Kilmore Quay RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the call out were Coxswain Eugene Kehoe, Aidan Bates, Philip Walsh, Trevor Devereux and Jack Devereux.