News

Kite surfer airlifted from Wexford

AuthorNews Desk

The services of the Air Ambulance were once again called into action over the weekend in Wexford.

According to Ger Carthy, Ambulance Officer:

“I attended a call earlier today (Sunday) for a seriously injured kite surfer @ Ladys Island lake. The National Ambulance Service (NAS) with the assistance of Rescue 117 airlifted the patient to UHW Waterford. Thank you to the Rosslare/ Carne coastguard unit, to Garda John Hubert and to Advanced Paramedics Declan Cunningham & Fergus Gallagher for accompanying the patient to Waterford. #nasdefinitivecareitstheteam”

The injured man, who is not believed to be local, was assessed on scene before being transferred by air ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

It is believed he sustained a number of fractures but his injuries are reported to be non life threatening.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave