Kite surfer airlifted from Wexford

The services of the Air Ambulance were once again called into action over the weekend in Wexford.

According to Ger Carthy, Ambulance Officer:

“I attended a call earlier today (Sunday) for a seriously injured kite surfer @ Ladys Island lake. The National Ambulance Service (NAS) with the assistance of Rescue 117 airlifted the patient to UHW Waterford. Thank you to the Rosslare/ Carne coastguard unit, to Garda John Hubert and to Advanced Paramedics Declan Cunningham & Fergus Gallagher for accompanying the patient to Waterford. #nasdefinitivecareitstheteam”

The injured man, who is not believed to be local, was assessed on scene before being transferred by air ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

It is believed he sustained a number of fractures but his injuries are reported to be non life threatening.