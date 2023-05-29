Calls for Social Welfare rates to be benchmarked against earnings in Wexford

As poverty continues to heap more pressure on Saint Vincent De Paul in Wexford, there are calls for social welfare rates to be benchmarked against average weekly earnings

The Society of SVP across Wexford is seeing more than a 12% increase in demand for it’s services

Social Justice Ireland’s policy brief ‘Social Welfare Rates Budget 2024′ says the case for benchmarking and indexation is now stronger than ever

Soicial Justice Ireland Spokesperson Susan Rogers says the Government must increase core social welfare rates by €25 in the forthcoming budget.

She maintains Budget 2023 failed to deliver for vulnerable and low-income households as the necessary increase to the minimum social welfare payment was not made.