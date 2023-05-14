Largest drugs haul ever in Enniscorthy

Cannabis with a street value in the region of six hundred and sixty thousand euro was discovered in a business warehouse on Friday afternoon.

Then seizure was conducted by Gardai in Enniscorthy and members of the National Drugs Unit.

An investigation is underway, while the owners of the warehouse were unaware that the drugs had been hidden on the premises.

It’s understood a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up on.

The news comes as Paul Delaney from the Cornmarket Project in Wexford, which deals with drug addiction says substance abuse throughout Wexford is increasing at an alarming rate.