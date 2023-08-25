Local authorities will be able to use drones to identify illegal dumpers before the end of the year

Local authorities will be able to use drone-mounted cameras to identify illegal dumpers before the end of the year.

A new code of practice is being drafted to allow councils such as Wexford use a range of recording equipment including, CCTV, body cams and drones to clamp down on illegal dumping. The process has required consultation between the Department of the Environment, the Department of Housing, the Department of Justice and the Data Protection Commission

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne, who has been campaigning to give local authorities the right to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping, says it’s important for local authorities to have access to these new technologies.