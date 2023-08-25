Rosslare Harbour RNLI comes to assistance of sailing yacht with 2 crew aboard which ran aground

The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat was tasked by the Coast Guard at 10.45 pm yesterday (23 August 2023). The lifeboat was launched at 11 pm and reached the scene at the mouth of Wexford Harbour at 11.20 pm.

A 10-metre-long sailing yacht had run aground on a sandbank. Having assessed the situation and consulted with the two crew on board, a decision was made to tow the vessel to Rosslare Harbour. A tow line was secured, and the vessel was safely berthed alongside the fisherman’s wall at 2 am. Wexford RNLI were also at the scene.

The lifeboat then returned to the pen for refuelling and wash down.

The yacht crew were wearing flotation devices and were unharmed.The sea was calm in a light southwest wind. There was no rain.

The lifeboat volunteer crew were Coxswain, Keith Miller. Mechanic, Mick Nicholas. Crew: Peter Carr, Ronan Hill, Keith Morris, Andrew Ironside.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Jamie Ryan, commended the yacht crew for wearing their flotation safety devices and for carrying communication equipment. He said that it is essential that sailors contact the Coast Guard when in difficulty.