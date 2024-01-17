Local Councillor believes Government is “making it up as they go along” when it comes to the housing of asylum seekers and refugees

A local Wexford Councillor believes the Government is “making it up as they go along” when it comes to the housing of asylum seekers and refugees. Fianna Fáil Councillor Lisa McDonald’s comments come as Mayo County Council has voted to cease all co-operation with Department of Integration over the refugee response. Speaking on Morning Mix Councillor McDonald says she belives there is no long term plan and perhaps an early election is needed.

Mayo County Council has unanimously passed a motion calling on council staff to cease co-operation with the Department of Integration over the housing of asylum seekers and refugees in the county.The motion, which was endorsed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil councillors, says the non-co-operation should continue until an “agreed strategy is put in place to properly co-ordinate the provision of additional services for the communities hosting refugees and international protection applicants”.The standing orders at the monthly meeting were suspended to allow a debate on the motion, which was prompted by protests in Ballinrobe and Castlemacgarrett near Claremorris over the possible arrival of International Protection applicants.

Meanwhile, today, the UN’s Refugee Agency has appealed to protesters opposed to asylum seeker accommodation in their areas to “consider the impact of their actions.”Figures published by the Department of Integration show there are 601 recently arrived International Protection Applicants without State-provided accommodation. There’s growing concern asylum seekers are ending up on the streets, and with a low-temperature warning in place, concerns for their safety have been raised. CEO of the Irish Refugee Council, Nick Henderson, says many people protesting don’t realise the consequences of their actions.

Related