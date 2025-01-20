Gorey Councillor Criticizes Delay in New Tourist Office Following Market House Closure

A Gorey Councillor has questioned the lack of progress for a new Tourist Office in the town, following the closure Gorey’s Market House just before Christmas.

Councillor Nicky Boland raised the question at the most recent sitting of Wexford County Council, saying that he believes that the lack of such a facility could diminish the number of visitors to the town.

Speaking to South East Radio News, the Independent Councillor said that he believes that a new solution is in the pipeline, but that it’s some way off yet

