Clonroche is the most iPhone-obsessed village in the Country

The iPhone is the country’s favourite smartphone.

Wisetek Store looked at Google search data over the last five years for its research.

The town of Clonroche in Wexford emerged as the most interested in the iPhone.

Leixlip in Kildare meanwhile showed the highest interest in Android phones.

Apple says the amount made from iPhone sales reached a new record thanks partly to big demand in China.

However, the high revenue hasn’t been enough to reverse the downward trend in the company’s overall performance.

A total of 41.2 billion euro has been raised from selling iPhones alone following their price rises.

The starting cost for the new 15 Pro Max model is just over 1-thousand 100 euro.

