Charity Gift Christmas Trees To Elderly

Older person’s charity Alone is again giving Christmas Trees and dinners to the residents of Willie Bermingham Place, a housing scheme in Dublin.

Christmas tree delivery service Firtree will supply the trees free of charge, with The Homestead Bar in Cabra providing the dinners.

Delivery co- coordinator Andy Kenny said “Every December my volunteers and I really look forward to this day. It’s something most people would take for granted but means so much to the residents”.