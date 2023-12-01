Main road in Wexford is closed until further notice following a single vehicle collision

An emergency road closure has been put in place for a main Wexford road due to a serious incident.

Following what has been confirmed by Gardai as a single vehicle collision, the R733 Newline Road is currently closed to traffic between the Redshire Road junction and the R738 junction at Waddingtown until further notice.

A man was brought to Wexford General Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious injuries.

Gardai are currently at the scene, with diversions in place. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible as delays are expected.

