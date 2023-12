Up to 8000 homes were left without power in Wexford this afternoon due to a fault at the Crane station near Enniscorthy.

Power has now been fully restored to those affected.

In a statement from ESB Power Networks they have said they are looking into the incident:

“We had a large fault at Crane station just outside Enniscorthy. Approx 6,000 customers out. All have been restored now. Looking into cause of fault now. It appears that our protection systems operated.”

