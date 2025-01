Gardaí from Wexford with support from the local Crime Unit, have discovered a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation in Courtown

They have seized 170 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, valued at over €130,000, along with cultivation equipment

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and detained under the Criminal Justice Act.

This operation is part of Operation Tara, an ongoing Garda initiative targeting drug trafficking networks and related criminal activity.

Related