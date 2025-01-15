Waiting times for driving tests vary throughout Co. Wexford

Figures from the Road Safety Authority show a huge difference between waiting times for driving tests.

In Wexford town Learner Drivers are waiting 25 weeks for a test while in Gorey the wait is 20 weeks.Elsewhere there’s an estimated wait of 33 weeks for a test in Navan , compared to 13 weeks in Killarney.

The Irish Times reports, in almost half of test centres, there’s more than a four month wait for a test date. Transport consultant, Conor Faughnan says cancellations and ‘no-shows’ are contributing to the problem:

