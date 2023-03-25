Major fire in New Ross

The fire broke out today at around 10.30 am at the Culcita furniture and garden furniture storage unit just off the R723.

Emergency services were alerted and fire units from across the region attended the scene along with a large Garda presence.

Traffic diversions were in operation at the Kents Cross roundabout.

Wexford County Council issued an air quality warning ‘as a precautionary measure, keep windows and doors closed until smoke and fumes disperse’.

Fire Officer, Paul L’Estrange updated South East Radio that the blaze was under control before 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses told South East News that they could see the smoke from 5km away, and that the smoke was very black and “not the usual you would expect”.

Noelle Morrisey was driving towards New Ross from the Wexford Town direction when she noticed the black smoke. “We got closer to it then and could see that the whole building was on fire and the roof was gone, it was quite frightening.”

A Garda spokesperson said there were no reports of anybody inside the buildings.

It is thought that two storage units were involved in the incident.