Make Way Day taking place in Gorey

Today marks the annual Make Way Day, an event dedicated to raising awareness about everyday obstacles on footpaths that hinder accessibility for people with disabilities.

In Gorey, the Access Team, Elected Members, and local organizations working with the disabled community are conducting a walkability audit to identify potential issues and improvements in the area.

The audit aims to assess the current state of public streets and footpaths, ensuring they are accessible and user-friendly for individuals with disabilities.

