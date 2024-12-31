Wind energy making headway in County Wexford

County Wexford has produced just over three per cent of the country’s energy sourced from wind over the past year

Figures released by Wind Energy Ireland show that the commercial rates generated by wind farms in the county amounted to almost three million euro which will go to Wexford County Council

The wind energy produced in Wexford also saved 148 thousand tonnes of carbon emissions and contributed 53 thousand euro to Community Benefit Funds

But the real future for wind energy in County Wexford is the development of an off shore wind farm in Rosslare

CEO of Wind Energy Ireland Noel Cunniffe speaking to South East Radio said the potential for an energy hub there is huge

