Man charged with murder in Wexford

Gardaí have charged a man in his twenties who was arrested following the fatal assault of a man in Enniscorthy, Co.Wexford on the evening of Thursday 25th May.

He has appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

According to The Independent Newspaper, Adrian Zelek, of 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy is charged with the murder of Michal Gladyszewski at 63 Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, on Thursday, May 25.

At approximately 8pm on Thursday, Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive male with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy.

The man, aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination took place at Waterford Regional Hospital yesterday.