Students from the state of Georgia in the US are settling into student life in Wexford

This is as a result of the establishment of a campus of the Georgia Southern University in Wexford due to the number of Wexford emigrants to that part of the US in the nineteenth century

Wexford is one of four campuses for the university where it is located in the old County Hall building in the town

The American students are studying many areas from the environment to local Wexford history and society