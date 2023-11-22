Man dies in Wexford farm accident

A farmer has died following a workplace accident on a farm in Wexford.

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority into the tragic incident which occurred in the Ballyfad area.

The man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out.

A Garda spokeswomen confirmed to South East Radio that the incident occurred at approximately 11am this morning, Wednesday 22nd of November 2023.

“Gardaí received report of a fatal workplace accident that occurred on a premises in the Ballyfad area of Co. Wexford at approximately 11am this morning, Wednesday, 22nd of November 2023.

One man aged in his 70s was pronounced deceased. His body has been removed from the scene and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The Coroner has been notified.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified in respect of this incident and are due to attend the scene to conduct an examination.”

