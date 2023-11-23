Uisce Éireann completes critical upgrades to Enniscorthy’s wastewater network

Enniscorthy, the second largest town in Co Wexford is bridged by the meandering River Slaney with the Blackstairs Mountains serving as a magnificent backdrop. Each year thousands of tourists’ flock to the town, to experience the breath-taking historical sites and relax on Ireland’s longest beach, Curracloe, which lies in close proximity to Enniscorthy. Uisce Éireann is proud to be part of bridging the future journey of Enniscorthy and is committed to enabling communities in Co Wexford to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical wastewater infrastructure to support sustainable social and economic development.

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, is delighted to announce the completion of significant upgrades to the sewer network in Enniscorthy. The upgrades involved the construction of over 110m of new sewers on Mary Street and at the Promenade Pumping Station, along with the decommissioning of the existing outfall pipe into the River Slaney, which will ensure compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. These essential upgrades will improve the capacity and operational performance of the sewer network for homes and businesses on Mary Street and surrounding areas and enhance water quality in the River Slaney by eliminating the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

Commenting on the benefits of the project, David Shalloo, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said, “We are delighted to announce the completion of these critical upgrades which will benefit homes and businesses in the thriving town of Enniscorthy. A sewer network that is fit for purpose is essential in order to continue to support sustainable growth and to eliminate wastewater discharges into the River Slaney, which lies at the beating heart of the town.”

David added: “I would like to thank all our stakeholders including local residents, commuters, business owners, elected representatives, and the media for their support while we worked to complete this crucial project for the people of Enniscorthy. We know from previous experience that the short-term impacts experienced during construction will be outweighed by the benefit that these wastewater upgrades will bring to the community.”

The works were carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward & Burke Ltd.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland.

