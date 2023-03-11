Man in critical condition following supermarket carpark accident

On Thursday evening, a car hit a man in his 60s at Pettitt’s Supervalu on the Wexford road in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The incident took place in the supermarket’s car park, and emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 1 pm. The carpark was subsequently closed for an investigation for a number of hours.

The man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin and is reportedly in critical condition with serious head injuries.

An investigation is currently being conducted by Gardaí, who have requested anyone with information to contact Arklow Garda Station at 0402 32304 or the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111.