Wexford for Fleadh Cheoil 2024!

Wexford has been chosen to host the 2024 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, it was announced today by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ).

It will be the fifth time the southeast county has hosted the popular festival, which is the world’s largest celebration of Irish trad music, language, songs and dance. Approximately, 500,000 people attend the Fleadh Cheoil each year, which will be held in Mullingar this year for the second year in a row.

The last time the Fleadh Cheoil was held in Co Wexford was in 2000, in Enniscorthy.

The announcement was made following today’s meeting of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) Ard Comhairle at Cultúrlann na hÉireann, Monkstown, Co. Dublin.

Mr Paddy Berry, President of Craobh Local Garman added, “I have attended over 60 Fleadh Cheoil in my time and I will now realise my dream of filling the streets of Wexford with Irish traditional music, culture, song and dance in 2024. I know that the passion and enthusiasm of our Bid team, Wexford County Council and our partners in the local community will make the Wexford Fleadh a huge success”.

Barbara Walsh, Chairperson of Craobh Loch Garman Comhaltas, thanked the members of the Ard Comhairle for selecting Wexford to host this wonderful event, saying:“ We are thrilled, honoured and humbled by the successful vote we have received from the Ard Comhairle of Comhaltas, both for our town and in the members of our voluntary bid committee who have put in a huge amount of work to help us achieve this result today.

The 2024 Fleadh will take place from August 11th to August 18th.

Comhaltas commended the strong applications received from both Wexford and Belfast and congratulated Wexford on securing the event.

Welcoming the news, Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor, said: “I want to wholeheartedly congratulate the bid team, our business and community partners in Wexford and beyond, who have strongly supported our efforts in securing this fantastic event for our town.”

The Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Mr Tom Enright stated “Today’s announcement provides strong validation of the work the local Comhaltas branch, the Bid Team and our wider partners have put into this effort. I would like to pay particular tribute to our local elected members, who voted unanimously to provide budgetary support from the Council towards this event which will generated €50m in the local economy each year.”

