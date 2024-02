Details of the spend of the one million euro coming to Wexford GAA have been revealed

The money has come from Limerick multi millionaire JP McManus who has provided 32 million to the organisation around the country

Figures from the Irish Independent show that in Wexford the money is divided between 49 GAA clubs, 41 camogie associations and 37 ladies gaelic football associations

Each of these 127 units will receive 7,874 euro from the windfall donation

