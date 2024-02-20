Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy has begun to unveil a team of candidates for the upcoming Local Elections in June.

4 out of a possible 12 of Verona Murphy’s Independence alliance candidates have been named so far.

Outgoing Independent Councillor Pat Barden will stand for the Alliance in the New Ross District while his brother will stand in the Rosslare District. Former Fine Gael Councillor Paddy Kavanagh is set to be named as a candidate in the Kilmuckridge district. Marty Murphy from Ballyhack will contest the South End of the New Ross District.

Speaking from her New Ross office on Monday morning, the Deputy said “ Wexford has been put on the back foot for the past 30 years. The main parties of the establishment, Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Labour have continuously imposed party politics on the population of Wexford, party politics and policies that have been detrimental to the people of Wexford. Policies that fail to recognize the needs, wants and demands of our rural communities. Wexford deserves more respect than the political parties are willing to give it. Wexford people deserve Wexford politics not party policies. When we see the local authority spending 6 million euro on consultancy when it should be spent on our roads and local infrastructure and it goes unchallenged, we know the people are not being served correctly.

Continuing the Deputy said, “Independently and collectively as a group of likeminded individuals, We are forming an alliance which will be called the Wexford Independent Alliance (WIA) of which I will be the conveyor. I will be the Oireachtas member who will support the Alliance members. Our common aim is to ensure that local politics works for local people by having Independent candidates across the county elected who will promote and bring in policies that will put the prosperity of County Wexford first. It must be about the people and not the party”.

Concluding the Independent TD said “We are committed to making a change for the County of Wexford and the people who call Wexford home. We have candidates in the double digits to be announced in the coming weeks and we look forward to meeting and greeting the people of Wexford from Gorey to Hook head and all in between. We will be announcing our launch date for the Wexford Independent Alliance in the very near future so watch this space”

