Mediation postponed with developer of the former Great Southern Hotel

A meeting took place in last night in relation to the ongoing “Save Our Nursing Home” protest at the former Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare. The status of the Section 5 submission to An Bord Pleanala was discussed at St Marys GAA in Tagoat. A vote was also held on whether to delay mediation talks with the developer of the Great Southern Hotel.

Members of the Save Our Nursing Home committee were to meet with the developer the of the site to discuss a solution to the current situation which has seen a continuous picket outside the site since November last.

Verona Murphy spoke to South East Radio and said that the mediation will not be taking place until An Bord Pleanala make a decision.

“The section 5 has been submitted to determine whether or not the nursing home that has planning permission can actually become an IPAS centre. We await a decision on if the change of use is valid.”

The timeline for a response is 18 weeks time. However Deputy Murphy has said that it could be longer.

