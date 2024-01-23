Wexford saw 852 new homes under construction

There has been some good news for housing in Wexford as the latest GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report is published today.

852 residential buildings were under construction in Wexford in December 2023, while 1,045 new address points were recorded.

The report, prepared by EY, found that Dublin and Leinster counties continue to record the highest levels of new construction activity in Ireland.

The residential vacancy rate in Wexford was 2.9% in December 2023, lower than the national average of 3.9%.

There were 1,830 residential property transactions in Wexford in the twelve months to October 2023, with an average property price of €267,377.

Commenting on the findings of the GeoDirectory Residential Buildings Report, Dara Keogh, CEO of GeoDirectory said, “Over the past twelve months we have seen increases in the number of buildings under construction and new residential address points across the State, which is a positive development. The report has also identified a continued drop in the number of vacant and derelict properties, which would indicate that efforts and policies to bring these units into the housing stock are having an impact.”

